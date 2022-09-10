Sorry to see E3 affected by Israel to bring talks to failure

In a statement on Saturday afternoon in reaction to the E3 joint statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani pointed to Iran's seriousness in the talks to reach a conclusion and said that "The progress of the negotiations on different stages including in the recent round of the talks was due to the Islamic Republic of Iran's initiatives and ideas."

Kan'ani said that the European powers followed in a third party (Israel) footsteps and were affected by the Israeli regime's psychological warfare, which spares no efforts to bring the talks to a total failure.

He advised the three European countries to play a more active role instead of entering the phase of destroying the diplomatic process in order to provide a solution to end the few remaining disagreements.

The Iranian spokesman emphasized the need to avoid politicizing the issue and making baseless accusations against Iran and said that "it is regrettable that European countries, on the one hand, fully support a regime that has hundreds of nuclear warheads and does not adhere to any international non-proliferation mechanisms. and on the other hand, they are creating an atmosphere against the completely peaceful nuclear program of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has been under the most extensive inspections."

He further advised the Europeans to make up for their failure to fulfill their numerous obligations towards the Iranian nation and warned them against using intimidating tactics.

Kan'ani further said that "The US maximum failure in Maximum Pressure Campaign must have taught a good lesson to all parties who ignorantly think that threats and sanctions can prevent the Iranian people from seeking their rights and securing their interests."

In the end, the spokesman stated that Iran still has the will and readiness to conclude an agreement and believes that if there is the necessary will to reject external pressures, it is possible to reach an agreement very soon.

