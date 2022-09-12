Iran’s Bushehr exports increased 200% during 5 months

The director-general of the Ports and Maritime Department of Iran’s Bushehr province Mohammad Shakibi Nasab said that transiting goods at ports in Bushehr province increased by 200 percent to over 5,000 tons during the mentioned period.

The highest amount of these goods was exported to Qatar and Iraq, he said.

Pointing to the activities in the Deyr port, he underscored that about 200 container boxes were loaded in the first five months of this year under the foreign transit procedure to Qatar.

He announced the issuance of a foreign transit procedure permit for Ganaveh port and added that in this regard, receiving a foreign transit procedure permit for Kangan port is also underway.

Earlier, the head of Industry, Mine, and Trade Organization of Iran’s Bushehr Province said the southern Iranian province plays a key role in Iran's trade relations with Qatar and other neighboring countries, adding that trade exchanges between Iran and Qatar have expanded in recent years.

