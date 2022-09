Deputy Coordinator of Economic Affairs of Bushehr Governorate Ali Bastin said that the products are worth above $6.3 billion.

The products of Bushehr province have been exported to over 56 states, with China, the UAE and India the most receiving goods, he noted.

It is estimated that from the beginning of this year to late September, 13.8 million tons of goods worth over 7.5 billion dollars will be exported from Bushehr province to various countries, he said.

