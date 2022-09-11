  1. Politics
Iraqi security forces preserve security of Arbaeen marchers

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Following an increase in the number of Arbaeen pilgrims, the Iraqi military is sparing no effort to maintain the order and security of the pilgrims.

In less than a week left for the Arbaeen of Imam Hussain Martyrdom (PBUH), pilgrims from all over the world are flocking towards Iraqi city of Karbala.

In recent days, the Iraqi military troops, with a large presence on the routes where the pilgrims are heading towards holy Karbala, they have made every effort to maintain the order and security of the pilgrims.

The Iraqi army and Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMU) forces had already announced the mobilization of all their facilities and forces to protect the safety and security of the pilgrims.

More than 2.5 million Iranian pilgrims have traveled to Iraq for this year’s Arbaeen procession, according to Iranian authorities on Sunday.

