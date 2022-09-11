Over 20K Pakistani pilgrims enter Iran: Arbaeen organizer 

All required facilities for pilgrims have been prepared within the border crossings of Mirjaveh and Rimdan, a spokesman for Arbaeen headquarters in Sistan and Baluchestan province said.

Currently, owing to the crowded borders, Pakistani pilgrims will not go to the western borders of the country, he noted.

The pilgrims will be sent to the religious cities of Mashhad and Qom, he further noted.

Despite the closure of the borders of Iran's shared land borders with Iraq since Saturday, Pakistani pilgrims are still entering Iran through the Rimdan and Mirjaveh border crossings.

