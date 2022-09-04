  1. Economy
High-ranking Iran oil ministry delegation to visit Uzbekistan

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – A high-ranking delegation of the Iranian Oil Ministry will travel to Uzbekistan to prepare the first oil memorandum of understanding with the country for signing at the upcoming Shanghai summit.

Headed by the Deputy Minister of Petroleum for International Affairs and Trade Ahmad Asadzadeh, representatives from the international affairs of the National Iranian Oil Company, the international affairs and production of the National Petrochemical Company, PetroIran, Tappico, Energy Gostar Sina and other private companies active in the field of energy will pay a four-day visit to Uzbekistan.

The visit is made for the purpose of technical negotiations and setting up a memorandum of understanding on oil, gas, and petrochemical cooperation before the President's trip to attend the Shanghai Summit in Uzbekistan.

The summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Uzbekistan on September 15 and 16, and President Ebrahim Raeisi will have a bilateral meeting with Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

