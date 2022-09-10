  1. Politics
Iran FM thanks Iraq for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister thanked the people and government of Iraq for their good hospitality toward Iranian pilgrims.

In a telephone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian offered special thanks to the dear people and government of Iraq for their good hospitality toward Iranian pilgrims.

Amir-Abdollahinan said the Iraqis gave the Iranian and non-Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims any assistance despite the participation of huge crowds in the mourning ceremonies, the restrictions, and the extreme heat.

The Iranian foreign minister also pointed to the strong presence of passionate pilgrims in the holy cities of Karbala and Najaf, calling on Iranians there to seriously heed the guidelines from the Arbaeen Headquarters and Iran's Interior Ministry.

