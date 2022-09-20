IRCS serves over 1,900 Pakistani pilgrims

As many as 1,903 pilgrims from Pakistan have received services in the border crossings of Rimdan and Mirjaveh, the head of the IRCS in Sistan and Baluchestan province said.

The Pakistani pilgrims were housed in two temporary border camps on their way to the Arbaeen ceremony, Alireza Mirbahaeddin added.

He went on to say that 195 Pakistani pilgrims were housed at the Rimdan border crossing during the trek.

To raise awareness of the pilgrims during the procession, courses in the Urdu language were also held, he further noted.

