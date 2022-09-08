  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2022, 2:00 PM

Iran achieves 100% self-sufficiency in drone technolog: Cmdr.

Iran achieves 100% self-sufficiency in drone technolog: Cmdr.

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA)– The Commander of Army Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that the country has reached 100% self-sufficiency in the field of producing Unmanned Aeria Vehicle (UAV) and will continue its path in this field vigorously.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to Shahid Fakouri of Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province, on Thursday and added, that relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, Iranian Air Force has achieved salient progress in the field of manufacturing two sophisticated drones named “Kaman 12” and “Kaman 22”.

He also said that Islamic Republic of Iran is among the top powers in the region in the field of manufacturing advanced UAVs and this ability is increasing day by day.

"We firmly announce to all the neighboring countries that with the country's defense doctrine, we have no expectations of any other country in terms of defense,” he said, adding that today, the country is progressing well on the international stage both scientifically and technologically and is ready to give a crushing response to the enemy which stood against the country."

MA/FNA14010617000147

News Code 191187
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191187/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News