Iran achieves 100% self-sufficiency in drone technolog: Cmdr.

Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi made the remarks on the sidelines of his visit to Shahid Fakouri of Tabriz, East Azarbaijan province, on Thursday and added, that relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, Iranian Air Force has achieved salient progress in the field of manufacturing two sophisticated drones named “Kaman 12” and “Kaman 22”.

He also said that Islamic Republic of Iran is among the top powers in the region in the field of manufacturing advanced UAVs and this ability is increasing day by day.

"We firmly announce to all the neighboring countries that with the country's defense doctrine, we have no expectations of any other country in terms of defense,” he said, adding that today, the country is progressing well on the international stage both scientifically and technologically and is ready to give a crushing response to the enemy which stood against the country."

