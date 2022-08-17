Iran’s capital, Iraq’s Karbala sign sisterhood agreement

At the threshold of the Arbaeen ceremony, a sisterhood agreement has been inked between Tehran and Karbala to enhance cooperation between the two cities, Alireza Zakani wrote on his social media account.

Tehran Municipality is negotiating to become a sisterhood with Najaf and other Iraqi cities, he further noted.

Karbala is one of the most important cities for Iranians in terms of religious tourism.

Arbaeen of Imam Hussein (PBUH) is the 20th day of Safar in the Hijri Lunar calendar and the anniversary of the 40th day after the Battle of Karbala when Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his companions were martyred on the Day of Ashura, (Muharram 10, 61 AH/October 10, 680).

