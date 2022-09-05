Zelensky says Ukraine libereated three towns

In his nightly video address, Zelensky thanked his forces for liberating a settlement in the eastern Donetsk region, the taking of certain heights also in an eastern area in the Lysychansk-Siversk direction and for liberating two southern settlements.

He did not say precisely where the territories were and provided no timeline except to say that he had received "good reports" at a meeting on Sunday from his military commanders and head of intelligence.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, earlier on Sunday posted an image of soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag over a village he labeled as being in the southern area that is the main focus of the counter-offensive.

"Vysokopillya. Kherson region. Ukraine. Today," Tymoshenko wrote in a Facebook post over a photo of three soldiers on rooftops, one of them fixing a Ukrainian flag to a post.

Russian authorities have not yet reacted to Zelensky and his office officials' comments about the control of some areas of south and eastern Ukraine.

