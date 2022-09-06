Russia should not be branded terrorism sponsor, Biden says

Joe Biden on Monday said Russia should not be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, a label Ukraine has pushed for amid Russia's ongoing military operation while Moscow has warned it would rupture US-Russian ties, Reuters reported.

Asked if Russia should be designated a state sponsor of terrorism, Biden told reporters at the White House: “No.”

In July, the US Senate unanimously approved a nonbinding resolution calling on Blinken to designate Russia as a terrorism sponsor for its operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Maria Zakharova said that Moscow considers the recent statement by Washington that it is mulling adding Russia to the list of state sponsors of terrorism as a propaganda move.

This is necessary in order to convince those who have not yet broken. This is needed today, now, this is every second idea that has appeared, which is not supported by either law or facts, no one talks about facts at all, this is necessary today for Washington's information and propaganda activities, the Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

