Iran rejects reports on giving UAVs to Russia as baseless

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the reports about the delivery of UAVs to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine as unfounded and does not confirm it," Nasser Kan'ani, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, said in a statement on Monday.

"Since the start of the conflict, we have always declared our principled and clear policy which is based on active neutrality and our opposition to war and the need for a political solution to the conflict between the two sides, and the need to avoid resorting to violence," the Iranian spokesman added.

Kan'ani added, "over the past months, the foreign minister of Iran in his numerous contacts and meetings with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts has always highlighted the need to resolve disputes peacefully and through dialogue, and expressed Iran's readiness to assist in this process."

In response to a question regarding the referendum in Luhansk, he said that "The Islamic Republic of Iran, as always, and based on its principled stances, emphasizes the necessity of full respect to the principle of other countries' territorial integrity as a fundamental rule in international law and respecting the principles and goals of the United Nations Charter."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that any provocative action that can disrupt the path to peace, stability and tranquility should be avoided," he added.

He expressed regret over the continuation of the conflict, which began as a result of the NATO provocations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has supported any efforts that are made for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and has always declared its readiness to help and assist this process," the Iranian spokesman concluded.

