Russia, Turkey experts discussing gas hub establishment

Alexei Yerkhov told the statements to the Turkish newspaper Dunya in an interview published on Monday.

"As far as I am concerned, our countries are discussing this issue now at the expert level. The details are certainly important here. We will be informed as soon as the agreements are reached," Yerkhov said.

He also warned that the West is trying to force Turkey to join the sanctions against Russia using any means, including blackmail.

"As far as I understand, these demands have already been made by those who, without hesitation to use any means, including harsh blackmail, are trying to force Turkey to join the sanctions imposed on us. This is how I can interpret letters and phone calls received by Turkish businesses and associations from Western partners," Yerkhov said.

The ambassador emphasized that Russia does not approve of such methods, but the final decision is up to Turkey, its government, businessmen, and people.

TurkStream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea, with a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year. This is three times less than what four lines of Nord Stream 1 and 2, damaged in October, would have delivered.

RHM/PR