Iran has fingerprints of enemy electronic military equipment

In an interview with Tasnim news agency published on Monday, Brigadier General Amir Rastegari said that the Iranian forces are using the technology that enables them to detect all the dimensions of electromagnetic waves transmitted by the enemy’s fighter jets and attack them accordingly.

“We have the fingerprints of the enemy’s electronic equipment. Fingerprints are unique in humans. This is also the case regarding electromagnetic systems, and we have achieved the technology for several years,” he explained.

“For example, if the radar of an F-35 begins operation and surveillance, it emits waves that are different from those of another F-35’s radar. Today, we are capable to recognize it, i.e. we can receive and analyze telecommunication, radio and magnetic signals and find out the warplane they belong to. If the same fighter jet starts operating later, we will find out.”

Also in his remarks, Rastegari, whose company is a state-owned subsidiary of Iran’s Ministry of Defense, said the firm has designed seekers for ground combat missiles.

The seekers, he added, enable the missiles to select their targets in the diving phase and their operators to hit desired moving targets.

The general also said that in the ground combat field, Iranian forces have managed to make their ammunition smart and reach the capability of “one bullet, one target.”

He further pointed out that a missile that has been fired can be commanded to go around its target and attack it from behind.

Iranian military experts and engineers have in recent years made remarkable breakthroughs in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient.

Iranian officials have made clear that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never open for negotiations.

MNA/PR