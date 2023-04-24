  1. Technology
Rear Admiral Rastegari:

Iran hacks two spy planes simultaneously near its air borders

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – CEO of the Iranian Defense Ministry's Electronics Industries Rear Admiral Amir Rastegari announced the hacking of two spy planes by electronic warfare systems near the air borders of the country.

"Some time ago an enemy aircraft moved within our FIR [Flight information region] borders and started emitting waves to gather intelligence, we disrupted the activity of the aircraft. The pilot of the aircraft thought that the system had a problem, so he called the base that the aircraft system had a problem and I will return; We have their conversations," said Rastegari in an interview with Tasnim news agency. 

"The next day, two more planes flew and started spying, this time we disrupted both of them because we have achieved the capability in that bandwidth," he added. 

Rastegari went on to say, "We have been engaged in electronic warfare for many years to protect the country's space and air border, and every attacker who has tested it has realized our power."

