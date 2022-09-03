Intelligence forces disband Zionist' Bahai spy org. in N Iran

The twelve members of the Zionist’s Baha’i spy organization were identified and arrested in different cities of the province.

According to the statement, two of the leaders of this spy organization were trained in the Zionist organization of Bayt al-Adl located in the occupied territories and had formed a spy cell with the members of the organization throughout Mazandaran province.

It is emphasized that any activities of spy networks related to the Zionist regime and anti-revolution are closely monitored by the intelligence forces of the Ministry of Intelligence and their agents will harshly and decisively be dealt, the statement added.

