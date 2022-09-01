Raeisi felicitates Uzbek counterpart on Independence Day

Raeisi sent a congratulatory message to his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, felicitating the Independence Day of Uzbekistan.

Referring to the positive trend of interactions and communications between Tehran and Tashkent, President Raeisi, in this message, expressed hope to witness the development of the relations between the parties, in the light of the historical and cultural commonalities of the two nations and the efforts of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

