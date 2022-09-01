  1. Politics
Sep 1, 2022, 11:40 AM

Raeisi felicitates Uzbek counterpart on Independence Day

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Addressing President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in a message, Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi felicitated the Independence Day of Uzbekistan.

Raeisi sent a congratulatory message to his Uzbek counterpart  Shavkat Mirziyoyev, felicitating the Independence Day of Uzbekistan.

Referring to the positive trend of interactions and communications between Tehran and Tashkent,  President Raeisi, in this message, expressed hope to witness the development of the relations between the parties, in the light of the historical and cultural commonalities of the two nations and the efforts of the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Marzieh Rahmani
