Iran-Russia comprehensive agreement draft nears completion

"Both sides are determined to sign it as soon as [it] is ready. The Iranian partners have sent us their amendments; we have been exchanging [them] for the past year, [and] we have sent our revisions and considerations [to them]. Now we are waiting for them to put it down on paper. After that, we will compile everything into a single document, then the president will decide when and how [it will be signed]," Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department said, TASS reported.

There has been no delay in the process, the diplomat stressed.

Kabulov noted that "What’s happening is the routine legal process of agreeing on [the content of] a serious document, [which will be] a 20-year strategic agreement."

Earlier, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said that Iran expects the comprehensive cooperation agreement between Tehran and Moscow to be signed this year.

