Iran not to allow foreign interference regarding independence

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks while answering to a question regarding Iran-Russia's cooperation in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"We have not and will not allow any party to interfere in the sphere of independence of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he stressed.

Regarding Iran's cooperation with the Russian Federation, Amir-Abdollahian stated that the two countries have accelerated various economic and commercial cooperations, including in the field of energy, adding, "We believe that the two countries have a lot of capacity to expand relations in various fields as much as possible."

Amir-Abdollahian also stressed that he conveyed the message of one of the European leaders and their request to the Iranian president on the issue of Ukraine to the Russian side.

Saying that he has discussed the ideas to help establish peace and stop the war in Ukraine with Lavrov, Amir-Abdollahian stressed, "Iran has clearly stated its positions regarding Ukraine at the highest level."

"Regarding the issue of Ukraine, we also talked about some humanitarian issues, including the issue of prisoners of war, which is of serious concern, and also regarding the recent events related to the nuclear power plant of Ukraine, we paid attention to the concern of the international community in this issue. To get out of this situation, all available capacities must be used," the Iranian foreign minister continued, adding that Iran is ready for any assistance and cooperation to establish security in this nuclear power plant and its surrounding environment.

He also added that he has discussed important Iran-Russia bilateral cooperation issues with his Russian counterpart including banking, tourism, fisheries, and transit, as well as parliamentary diplomacy and security cooperation.

The situation in Afghanistan Syria and several other countries was another topic discussed between the top Iranian and Russian diplomats, according to Amir-Abdollahian.

According to Amir-Abdollahian, both the Russian and Iranian sides emphasize the need for Afghanistan's neighbors to continue to help the situation of the country.

"We emphasize the formation of an inclusive government with the strong participation of all Afghan ethnic groups and we clearly stated our concern about the spread of terrorism and the conditions that exist in Afghanistan," he added.

"We talked about Syria and we are determined to hold consultations in the bilateral framework and Astana format to help Syria overcome the current situation and some of the economic challenges it is facing," Amir-Abdollahian cited.

Regarding the situation in Yemen, Amir-Abdollahian stressed the need for the complete lifting of the humanitarian blockade in this country and focusing on political dialogues between all Yemeni parties.

Noting that he and Lavrov have discussed the latest developments in Iraq, the top Iranian diplomat stated, "We agree on the continuation of supporting Iraq and helping to strengthen the stability and security of this country."

"Iraqi leaders and religious authority in Iraq played a very important role in establishing peace and security in this country," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also pointed to the situation in Libya and foreign interventions there and added that Iran and Moscow strongly support the establishment of stability and security and the determination of Libya's destiny by the people of this country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat added, "Today, we exchanged the latest views on the comprehensive long-term cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia, and in the near future, this document will enter the implementation stage after the approval of the two countries' parliaments."

"We also agreed that the joint economic commission of the two countries will be held in Moscow in the near future," he announced.

Responding to a question over Russia's Mir and Iran's Shetab bank cards, Amir-Abdollahian said, "Our colleagues in the Central Bank of Iran and Russia have this issue on their agenda seriously, and technically good agreements have been made and we are optimistic that in the near future, they will be able to make the latest technical arrangements and the people and businessmen of the two countries will be able to benefit from this capacity."

Iran's foreign minister also pointed out the issue of the Vienna negotiations and nuclear deal.

"We recently received the latest text from the American side and my colleagues are carefully reviewing the text," he said, adding, "We still need a stronger text on the guarantee issue. Therefore, we are thinking about how to achieve a strong text on the issue of guarantees and to have stronger and more reliable guarantees in this matter."

He also called on IAEA to distance itself from political behavior and focus on its technical duty.

"It is not acceptable for the Islamic Republic of Iran to witness some political views and baseless accusations of the International Atomic Energy Agency again after the return of all parties to the JCPOA. Therefore, in the field of guarantees, the matter of resolving the remaining safeguard issues in the agency is also of our serious concern."

Thanking Moscow's constructive role in supporting Iran's logical positions in the negotiations, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Iranian side is mulling over the US proposals and as soon as they finalize the investigations, they will provide the answer through the EU coordinator.

"We are serious about reaching a good, strong and lasting agreement," he continued.

"Iran enjoys a privileged geopolitical position in the north, south, east and west transit routes. We consider the strengthening of transit routes and various north-south lines as an important factor in helping the development of the region and the regional and international food security chain," the top Iranian diplomat said elsewhere in his remarks.

"Regarding the North-South Corridor, we hope that all three routes will be activated at their full capacity as soon as possible. The Eastern Corridor was successfully completed with the departure of a train last month, carrying goods from Russia to India. Regarding the western corridor issue, we are ready to operate the Rasht-Astara railway line as soon as possible," he noted.

"The completion of the Rasht-Astara railway line has been agreed upon by Iran and Russia, and our technical experts are investigating and following up on this matter," he cited, adding that the Iranian side has the construction of the first part of this line seriously on the agenda.

"In the middle corridor, the use of the Caspian Sea in a combined form and the continuation of the route is emphasized," Amir-Abdollahian added.

