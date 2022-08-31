Bagheri meets Nigerian parliamentary delegation in Tehran

Referring to the US anti-Iranian approach during the past 40 years, the senior Iranian diplomat noted that the onward motion of the Iranian nation in the past four decades did not pause for a moment, and Iran presented a new style of national, regional, and international life, which, in addition to standing against oppression and pressure, promotes national progress, regional cooperation, and international activism.

Turning to the Palestine issue, Bagheri Kani said, "Until the rights of the Palestinian people are fully fulfilled, the achievement of security and the realization of justice will be nothing more than a mirage."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri Kani stressed the important role of parliaments in determining the national agenda for governments and said, "Representatives of parliaments, especially at the level of Islamic countries, should make supporting the Palestinian nation and confronting the occupation and aggression of the Zionist regime a permanent agenda of their bilateral and multilateral cooperation."

The Iranian deputy foreign minister also invited the Nigerian delegation to visit Iran's various industrial, medical, scientific, technological, and defense achievements.

The Head of the Iran-Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship Group, for his part, called for developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation in various political and economic fields within the framework of mutual interests of the two countries of Iran and Nigeria.

Referring to the visit of the Nigerian oil minister to Tehran last week and the signing of the bilateral cooperation document, he called it a sign of the will between the two countries and the existence of suitable fields for cooperation in various sectors.

