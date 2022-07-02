Protests on Zionist settlement expansion leave dozens injured

According to Palestine sources, at least 92 Palestinians were injured during the protests against the Zionist occupation and settlement expansion in the West Bank.

It is said that during these protests, the Zionist troops used tear gas against Palestinians and opened fire on these protesters.

The Zionist regime’s brutal raids took place in other areas of the occupied territories such as, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood located in Al-Qods and at least 5 Palestinians were detained during the clashes.

Also, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday morning that some clashes broke out between Palestinians and Zionists when the regime's troops attacked the Palestinian town of Silwad located northeast of Ramallah.

According to the report, Zionist soldiers attacked Silwad town and investigated the house of a Palestinian citizen.

Zionist soldiers used war bullets in the clashes with Palestinians, the source added.

