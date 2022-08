The dust-cleaning ceremony of holy shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) was also attended by a group of scholars, servants of Razavi shrine at the ending days of mourning month of Muharram.

The Dust Clearing is a religious ceremony done in sacred places of the Muslim World. The ritual is for cleaning, sweeping, washing, and perfume-spraying special places like the holy Tombs, mosques, the martyrs’ graves, Kaaba and Imam Reza (PBUH) shrine.

