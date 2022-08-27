ISIL attacks in Diyala kill, injure 7 Iraqi forces

Iraqi sources reported on Friday night that ISIL terrorists attacked the positions of the Iraqi army in the Kan'an region of Diyala province, killing an Iraqi military force and injuring another one.

Five Iraqi forces were also killed and injured during another attack launched by these terrorists in Jalawla town of Diyala province.

Earlier on Friday, Iraqi army fighters carried out airstrikes against hideouts of terrorists near a desert in Anbar province.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

