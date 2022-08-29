8 ISIL terror suspects arrested in northern Turkey

As part of an investigation launched by prosecutors in the Black Sea province of Samsun, an operation was carried out by security forces to detain the terror suspects, said a security source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish counter-terrorism police along with intelligence and special operations units arrested the suspects, including one Syrian and seven Iraqi nationals, in raids carried out in Samsun’s Ilkadim district.

Police also seized digital materials during the raids at various addresses.

In 2013, Turkey declared ISIL a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terrorist group multiple times.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

