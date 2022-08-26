2 injured in Zionist aggression on Syria's Hama, Tartus

The Syrian air defenses engaged hostile targets in the surroundings of the cities of Hama and Tartous, Almayadeen reported quoting the SANA news agency.

Sputnik reported that violent explosions were sounded in the vicinity of the Misyaf area in the western countryside of the Hama governorate caused by the Syrian air defenses' response to Israeli aggression in the area.

According to the agency's reporter, the Israeli aggression was carried out by warplanes that fired a number of missiles toward some targets in the vicinity of the Misyaf area, west of Hama.

The reporter pointed out that all the sounds of explosions that were heard in the vicinity of the city of Tartus and its surroundings were caused by the Syrian air defenses' response to the Israeli missiles.

Two civilians were wounded as a result of the Zionist strikes on the western Hama and Tartus regions.

The Syrian news agency cited a military source as saying that "Around 7:15 pm our air defenses faced an Israeli attack coming from the sea, in the southwest of the Tartus area."

"Most of the aggression missiles that targeted the surroundings of Hama and Tartous were downed," the source said.

