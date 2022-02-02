Raeisi, cabinet renew allegiance to Imam Khomeini's ideals

In the event that took place on Monday morning with the Custodian of Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum Hojatoleslam val-Moslemin Seyyed Hassan Khomeini taking part, Ebrahim Raiesi and members of the government paid tribute to the Late Founder of the Islamic Revolution by placing a bouquet of flowers on his grave.

The president and members of the government then paid their respects to the martyrs of Rajai, Bahonar, Beheshti, the martyrs of the government and the 7th of Tir, as well as the martyrs of the Sacred Defence.

The visit comes on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the return of Imam Khomeini from exile, which marks the run-up to the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the toppling of the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

President Raeisi is delivering a speech, the details of which will be published later.

