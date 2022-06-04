Leader praises IRGC for retaliating act of piracy recently

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei Khamenei delivered a speech on the occasion of 33rd demise anniversary of founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

Every year, a commemoration ceremony is held in Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum in southern Tehran with the participation of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, senior state and military officials as well as thousands of people from different walks of life.

This year's ceremony is held at the Mausoleum after a two-year break due to the restrictions caused by coronavirus.

At the start of his speech, the Leader said that "Imam Khomeini is the soul of the Islamic Republic," adding that the young generation has to know Imam Khomeini well as he can show them the best way how to rule the country in the future.

"Imam Khomeini led the greatest revolution in the history of revolutions," Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted.

The Leader touched upon the most famous revolutions in the world such as the French and Russian revolutions and noted that after those two big revolutions, the most despotic regimes ruled France and USSR which brutally killed too many of their own people.

However, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Imam Khomeini led a revolution that turned a the tyrannical regime of Shah to an Islamic republic which is based on people's votes.

He went on to point out that Imam Khomeini introduced spirituality and morality to governance and said that the Imam separated the Islamic Republic from the capitalist-based liberal democracy and dictatorial-centered communism, and proposed a new model with the Islamic Republic.

Ayatollah Khamenei said said in the Islamic Republic that Imam Khomeini founded, both religion and people's votes, both economic justice and people's free economic activities are taken into account,

"We will strengthen the country's knowledge and economy, as well as the defense and security of the country. Both national unity and integration must be observed, while the diversity of different views and tendencies are respected."

"We neither oppress nor we accept oppression," the Leader underlined.

"Let our youth notice that the Westerners have looted the world for three centuries, from East Asia and Indonesia and the Philippines and Nepal and the Indian subcontinent to Central and West Asia and as far as North Africa and all over Black Africa for three centuries."

Ayatollah Khamenei added, "In the three centuries when they (wetseners) were committing crimes in other regions, their thinkers were creating human rights law for the world! These double-standards and their hypocrisy in their word and deed is the main indicator of Western civilization."

"One of the great advantages of the Imam was that he introduced the concept of "resistance" to the nation ..., so the Iranian nation today is a completely resistant and a strong nation."

"The concept "resistance" has entered the world political literature today," he pointed out.

The Leader said that the enemies sought to put the people against the Islamic Establishment and promised that the Islamic Republic would cease to exist in a matter of six months while the Islamic Republic has grown stronger and is standing firm with might on ideals that Imam Khomeini laid.

He said that the song 'Hello Commander' which is being carried out across the country with the participation of large number of people from all walks of life, clearly showed that the people are standing resolutely behind the Establishment.

Ayatollah Khamenei also touched upon the recent illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker by Greece and handing it over to Washington and praised the IRGC naval forces for retaliating the act of piracy by the Greek government.

"Taking back a stolen property is not piracy, You are a thieves!," the Leader told the Westerners.

He also appreciated the efforts by the high-ranking government officials in addressing the building collapse incident in Abadan, while reiterating the call to punish perpetrators behind the incident.

