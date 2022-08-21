Western powers stress importance of nuclear safety in Ukraine

"On a joint call, the Prime Minister, President (Joe) Biden, President (Emmanuel) Macron and Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz underlined their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion (operation in Ukraine)," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement, according to Reuters.

"They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility."

KI/PR