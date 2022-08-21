  1. Politics
Aug 21, 2022, 7:24 PM

UAE ambassador returns to Tehran

UAE ambassador returns to Tehran

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The UAE foreign ministry has announced that in the framework of strengthening relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran, "Saif Mohammad Al-Zaabi" will return to Tehran to resume his duties as the ambassador.

The UAE foreign ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that the move follows a phone call that took place on July 26 between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Doctor Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It implements a previous resolution to raise the level of diplomatic representation in Iran to the rank of ambassador.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicated that the decision comes based on the ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with the diplomatic norms in force between countries.

The ministry confirmed that Ambassador Al Zaabi will return to exercise his diplomatic duties at the UAE embassy in Iran in order to contribute to pushing bilateral relations forward in coordination and cooperation with officials in Iran to achieve the common interests of the two neighboring countries and the region.

KI

News Code 190492
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190492/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News