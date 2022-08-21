UAE ambassador returns to Tehran

The UAE foreign ministry announced in a statement on Sunday that the move follows a phone call that took place on July 26 between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Doctor Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It implements a previous resolution to raise the level of diplomatic representation in Iran to the rank of ambassador.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation indicated that the decision comes based on the ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with the diplomatic norms in force between countries.

The ministry confirmed that Ambassador Al Zaabi will return to exercise his diplomatic duties at the UAE embassy in Iran in order to contribute to pushing bilateral relations forward in coordination and cooperation with officials in Iran to achieve the common interests of the two neighboring countries and the region.

