UAE to never welcome formation of anti-Iran coalition

Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates said that his country is planning to send an ambassador to Iran and try to rebuild communication bridges with Tehran.

Gargash made the remarks in an interview with journalists before the visit of Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates to France.

Confronting Iran has not been a priority for Abu Dhabi, he also said, adding that his country supports any solution that protects itself without targeting a third country.

In response to the news about the formation of an anti-Iranian coalition with the presence of the United States, Tel Aviv, and some Arab countries, he said, "The UAE will never welcome the formation of a coalition and an axis against any country in the region, especially Iran."

The political adviser of the president of the United Arab Emirates had earlier emphasized that the UAE will not be the source of any harm to the neighboring countries, including Iran.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had recently told that a new page has been opened in the relations between Iran and the UAE following his short trip to Abu Dhabi.

