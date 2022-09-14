Tehran interested in expanding ties with Abu Dhabi: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also emphasized the need for regional countries to cooperate for stability in the region.

He underlined using the available capacities in developing relations between the two countries, forming a high commission for cooperation between the two countries, organizing consular relations, and facilitating the activities of Iranian educational, service, and medical institutions in the UAE.

Meanwhile, Al Zaabi described the high economic and commercial capacities of the two countries as an important factor in developing bilateral relations.

He also briefed Amir-Abdollahian about the view of the UAE senior officials regarding good relations, the activation of the relevant committees, and the exchange of delegations between the two countries.

Earlier on August 21, the Foreign Ministry of the United Arab Emirates announced that in the framework of strengthening relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran, "Saif Mohammad Al-Zaabi" will return to Tehran to resume his duties as the ambassador.

The ministry confirmed that Ambassador Al Zaabi will return to exercise his diplomatic duties at the UAE embassy in Iran in order to contribute to pushing bilateral relations forward in coordination and cooperation with officials in Iran to achieve the common interests of the two neighboring countries and the region.

