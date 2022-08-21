  1. Politics
Ghalibaf:

Defense industry achievements symbol of sanction failure

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted that the achievements of the country's defense industry reflect the failure of the enemies’ sanctions.

Speaking in a Parliament's open session on Sunday, Ghalibaf pointed to the country's achievements in the defense industry, saying that no power can prevent the continuous increase of Iran's deterrence power and the strengthening of the country's defense capability.

He added that the achievements of the country's defense industry, in addition to being a symbol of the failure of the sanctions policies of the enemies of Islamic Iran, clearly show that "if we trust the country's young experts, we can overcome problems."

