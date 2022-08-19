Senior cleric commemorates return of prisoners-of-war anniv.

"That day was very great and authoritative because the children of Islamic Iran, many of whom had defended the country and the Revolution until they had last bullet in the battlefields and had fallen into the hands of Saddam's regime with a wounded body, during a decade of captivity, they created a new golden chapter in the history of Holy Resistance and Defense," Hojatoleslam Seyyed Ali Akbar Aboutorabi Fard, said during this week's Friday Prayers leader in Tehran to mark the 32nd anniversary of the return of the first group of Iranian prisoners-of-war who were held in Iraqi Saddam regime's notorious prisons.

He said that the Iranian inmates had turned the camps in which they were held into Ashura schools, where Hosseini's teachings were taught much to Saddam regime's chagrin.

He added that "Many of our dear prisoners were not fighters and Saddamian had captured them in the street and they were civilans. But they turned into resistant and tireless fighters whose only concern was the victory of the front of virtue against the front of vice."

