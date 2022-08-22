Cars submerged in water as flash floods hit Dallas in US

Showers started Sunday evening as part of a “multi-day heavy rainfall event” in the region, according to the National Weather Service, prompting hundreds of flight cancellations and delays.

In the Dallas area, 7.8 inches of rain was recorded in just three hours, marking the highest rate of rainfall in the deluge so far. Overall, nearly 10 inches of rain has been recorded on the east side of Dallas. If the Dallas Fort-Worth area records over 10.33 inches of rain, it’ll be the wettest August on record, NBC News reported.

The rain is expected to shift towards the lower Mississippi Valley later in the week, according to the weather service.

As of Monday morning, all of North and Central Texas remained under a flood watch with areas along the I-20 corridor under a flash flood warning. The NWS reported that Tarrant and Dallas Counties received eight to 12 inches of rain.

MA/PR