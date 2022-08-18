Survey results released Wednesday show that more than half of American citizens do not support US President Joe Biden’s current foreign policy, Ria Novesti cited polls on Economist together YouGov.

Of the total share of 50.47% of respondents who do not support the foreign policy of the current president, 36.7% strongly oppose, and 13.77% – partially.

40.23% of Americans surveyed support Biden’s foreign policy, and only 15.68% completely agree.

The survey was conducted August 13-16, and 1,500 American adults participated. The allowable error of the result is estimated at about 3%.

