Iran to present final opinion to EU coordinator tonight

"We will present our final opinion on the remaining issues in written format to the EU coordinator by 12:00 [Tehran Time] tonight, and then we will wait for what feedback and reaction we get," said the Iranian Foreign Minister on Monday.

"If the American side shows flexibility, we will be at the point of agreement, and if the American response is a repetition of America's internal problems, we should talk and discuss more," he added.

Stating that Iran is specifically working on three issues with the American side indirectly, Amir-Abdollahian said, "We will announce the latest comments in the coming days."

"We told the Americans clearly that if our opinions on this matter, which are reasonable opinions, are secured, we are ready to enter the stage of announcing the agreement and hold the conclusion in the presence of foreign ministers in Vienna," the Iranian foreign minister noted.

Amir-Abdollahian went on to say that in the recent negotiations in Vienna, the American side has expressed its verbal flexibility in two issues, which should be written, and in the third issue [guarantees], they should show realism.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.

In quitting the agreement, Trump restored sanctions on Iran as part of what he called the “maximum pressure” campaign against the country. Those sanctions are being enforced to this day by the Joe Biden administration, even though it has repeatedly acknowledged that the policy has been a mistake and a failure.

Iran and the US concluded two days of indirect talks, mediated by the European Union, in the Qatari capital of Doha, late in July in an attempt to break the stalemate in reviving the JCPOA. Those talks also failed to produce any tangible result due to the excessive demands of the US.

After several months of impasse, the Vienna talks resumed almost two weeks ago while expert-level negotiations have been held between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

ZZ/5563781