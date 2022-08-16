King Fahd Garden in Medina catches fire

Images published by some people in this country show severe thunder and lightning in the city of Medina.

One of the areas that caught fire due to severe lightning was the garden of King Fahd, the late king of Saudi Arabia.

Saudis have published pictures of a massive fire in this garden. Following this incident, the fire brigade intervened to contain the fire and was able to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas of Medina.

Saudi news sources also announced that this is the first time that such severe thunderstorms occur in the city of Medina.

MA/5564379