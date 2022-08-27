Fire breaks out in Sadr town of Baghdad (+VIDEO)

Some Iraqi media reported on Saturday morning that a fire broke out in several commercial centers in the town of Sadr, located in the east of Baghdad.

Baghdad Today website in its latest report wrote that a fire broke out in a fuel warehouse, but "Earth News" published the news of the dispatch of fire brigades to the scene of the fire and wrote that there was no fire in the fuel warehouses, but a fire has occurred in Sadr Town of Baghdad inside some motorcycle repair shops.

According to the report, civil defense teams have been dispatched to the scene of the incident and are containing the blaze.

There are no further details about the incident yet.

