Iran’s volume of rail transit hits 1.9mn tons last year

He said on Tuesday that the transit of goods and commodities via Iran has projected to increase to 20 million tons in the current year in 1401.

Given the country's high capacities and potential existing in rail and road sectors, it is planned that four and 16 million tons of which would be transported via rail and road respectively, Tarfa underlined.

The number of goods transited via Iran hit 9.1 million tons, he said, adding that this volume will reach the level of 20 million tons in the current year with the same infrastructures.

