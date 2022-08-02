  1. Economy
Iran’s volume of rail transit hits 1.9mn tons last year

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Director-General of Commercialization Office of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development Amin Tarfa put the volume of rail transit in the country at 1.9 million tons last year in 1400 (from Mar. 21, 2021 to Mar. 0, 2022).

He said on Tuesday that the transit of goods and commodities via Iran has projected to increase to 20 million tons in the current year in 1401.

Given the country's high capacities and potential existing in rail and road sectors, it is planned that four and 16 million tons of which would be transported via rail and road respectively, Tarfa underlined.

The number of goods transited via Iran hit 9.1 million tons, he said, adding that this volume will reach the level of 20 million tons in the current year with the same infrastructures.

