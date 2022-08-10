  1. Politics
Aug 10, 2022, 6:32 PM

Afghan protesters burn US flags over drone attack

Afghan protesters burn US flags over drone attack

TEHRAN, Aug. 10 (MNA) – Afghans have protested against the violation of their country's sovereignty by US drones.

During the demonstrations of people in Afghanistan protesting against the violation of Kabul's sovereignty by Washington drones.

According to local Afghan media, the protesters in Kabul trampled the American flag and burn the flags.

Afghan protesters burn US flags over drone attack

In response to the violation of Afghanistan's airspace by US drones, the Afghan money changers' union and a large number of Kabul citizens burned the US flags in a demonstration while chanting the slogans of "death to the occupier," "death to America" and "long live the Taliban." The protestors also announced that they will stand against the aggressors.

Afghan protesters burn US flags over drone attack

News Code 190079
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190079/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News