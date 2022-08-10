Afghan protesters burn US flags over drone attack

During the demonstrations of people in Afghanistan protesting against the violation of Kabul's sovereignty by Washington drones.

According to local Afghan media, the protesters in Kabul trampled the American flag and burn the flags.

In response to the violation of Afghanistan's airspace by US drones, the Afghan money changers' union and a large number of Kabul citizens burned the US flags in a demonstration while chanting the slogans of "death to the occupier," "death to America" and "long live the Taliban." The protestors also announced that they will stand against the aggressors.