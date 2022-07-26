Iran-Uzbek presidents meeting to be turning point in ties

Iran's envoy to Tashkent Hamid Nayyerabadi said that during the past two years, the relations between two friendly and brotherly countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Uzbekistan, have been growing in all fields.

During this period, good meetings have been held at different levels between the high-ranking officials of the two countries, Nayyerabadi said.

Even during the outbreak of Covid-19, the officials and experts of the two countries kept their contact by holding telephone conversations and video conferences, he further noted.

Referring to the official meeting of the Iranian and Uzbek foreign ministers in Tashkent after ten years, the envoy said that this meeting led to the promotion of the relations between the two countries in many areas.

Diversification is one of the characteristics of the growing relations between the two countries, he also said, explaining that today, Iran and Uzbekistan enjoy good political, commercial, transportation, parliamentary, scientific, cultural, artistic, and tourism cooperation.

RHM/FNA14010503000572