Russia downs 4 drones, intercepts 4 HIMARS rockets in Ukraine

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian air defense capabilities destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Tsentralnoye in the Nikolayev Region, Suligovka, Shestakovo, and Dmitrovka in the Kharkiv Region," Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

In addition, they shot down four HIMARS rockets in the area of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, he added.

Russian forces also managed to obliterate a HIMARS rocket launcher and a depot of its ammunition, TASS reported.

"In the area of the community of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a HIMARS launcher and a depot of ammunition for it were obliterated," the spokesman said.

