Grossi reacts to shelling Zaporizhzhya power plant in Ukraine

“I’m extremely concerned by the shelling yesterday at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond,” Rafael Grossi said, Sputnik news agency reported.

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi expressed his concern over the shelling of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (NPP) in Ukraine and called on parties to show restraint and abstain from resorting to military force anywhere near the NPP facilities.

The UK Military Intelligence Service claimed a few hours ago that the war in Ukraine is about to enter a new phase, during which, most of the conflicts is dragged on a front of nearly 350 kilometers in the southwest of this country, near Zaporizhzhya to Kherson along “Dnieper river”.

Ukraine also announced on Saturday that activity of one of the reactors of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant has been stopped following the exchange of fire between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

MA/PR/5557616