Al-Shabaab terrorists execute 6 in Somalia

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – News sources reported that the Al-Shabaab terrorists executed 6 people in southern Somalia on charges of espionage.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group executed 6 people on charges of spying for the government of Somalia, the US, and Kenya.

Al-Shabaab claimed that the people who were executed were arrested from different areas under the control of this group and had confessed to spying for the Somali government and its supporting countries.

According to al-Shabab's claim, these people played a role in facilitating the airstrikes that led to the death of some elements of this terrorist group.

On August 1st, Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabab publicly executed seven people for alleged spying, including a soldier, in southwestern Somalia, according to local media.

