Terrorist attack leaves 7 killed, injured in Somalia

Five Somalian troops were killed and 2 others were injured during the blast, according to Anadolu.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have claimed responsibility for the blast.

No further details have been released on the attack and Somalia's security officials and police have not commented.

Al-Shabaab is an armed terrorist group affiliated with al-Qaeda and has carried out many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

Al-Shabaab terrorists have repeatedly attacked government troops and African Union peacekeepers in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, and carried out several bloody operations in other parts of Africa.

MP/5502166