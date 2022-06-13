  1. World
10 Al-Shabaab terrorists killed in Somalian army operation

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Chief of Defence Force of Somalia Brigadier general Odowaa Yusuf Rageh on Monday announced that they have managed to kill 10 Al-Shabaab terrorists during an operation.

The operation was carried out in a town in the center of the country, according to the Somalian general.

After a fierce clash broke out between the Somalian forces and the terrorists, the town has been completely taken over by government forces, he added.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group, which announced its existence in early 2004, is an al-Qaeda-linked militant group that has so far conducted several terrorist operations in the country which have claimed the lives of hundreds of people.

