Iran FM commemorates martyred diplomats in Mazar-i-Sharif

Twenty-four years ago on this day, Iranian diplomats and a journalist were martyred at the Consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan, in spite of all international laws and treaties, the statement added.

International sympathy with the people and government of Iran in the wake of this terrorist incident and sympathy of oppressed people of Afghanistan with Iran was a manifestation of the deep ties between the two nations.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated that people and government of Iran, as in the past, firmly stand by their brothers and sisters in Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, while commemorating the name and memory of martyrs of Mazar-i-Sharif incident and condemning that unforgettable crime, emphasizes the need for clarifying the dimensions of the incident as a definite demand.

August 8 is designated as National Journalists’ Day in Iran and this year, it has coincided with the mourning month of Muharram.

