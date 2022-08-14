VP stresses leveraging knowledge-based companies in defense

Sorena Sattari made the remarks at the 3rd science and research conference of Iran’s army where he also said that “more than ever, we recognize the impact of science on defense.”

Innovation in the defense field is of significant importance, he pointed out.

Iran's accomplishments, particularly in the field of defense, are due to its innovations, he added.

Currently, over 700 knowledge-based companies are active in the field of defense, he noted.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei named the new Iranian calendar year of 1401 as the year of “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating.”

Ayatollah Khamenei urged Raeisi's administration and people to work hard to increase knowledge-based production with the aim of creating new jobs for the youth.

