Iran monitoring Iraq's developments closely

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani briefed on the latest Iranian foreign policy developments and answered a number of questions put forward by the journalists.

Iraq's stability and security important to the region

Speaking about the recent developments in Iraq and the storming of supporters of the Sadrist Movement led by Muqtada al-Sadr to the parliament building on Saturday, Kan'ani said, "Iraq is our big and important neighboring country. We monitor Iraq's developments closely, and with concern. Iran stresses that Iraq's stability and security are important to the region."

"We consider the current developments, which seem to be caused by internal political differences, to be part of Iraq's internal affairs, and we believe that Iraqi political movements, parties and organizations can deal with the current situation in a peaceful way and with mutual respect within the framework of the country's constitution and legal mechanisms," he added.

Iran's expectations from Taliban about Iran's water right of Helmand not fulfilled yet

Answering a question about the visit of the Iranian Minister of Energy to Afghanistan regarding Iran’s water share in the Helmand River, the spokesman said, "President Raeisi has repeatedly stressed that the diplomatic apparatus must follow Iran's water rights. Helmand River's water rights are a vital issue to us, and the Afghanistan interim governing body is tested on its commitments to mutual agreements."

"Iran Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian discussed Helmand River's water rights with the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, stressing that with recent rains, it is expected the Taliban interim governing body would adhere to the Iran-Afghanistan Water rights agreement," Kan'ani added, saying that Iran's expectations from Taliban have not been fulfilled yet.

